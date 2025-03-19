Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of CHEK opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.19.
Check-Cap Company Profile
