Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.59 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 393,884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,787,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

