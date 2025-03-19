Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $2.17 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
About Rubicon Technology
Featured Stories
