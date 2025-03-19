Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $407.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

