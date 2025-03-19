NextCure (NXTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect NextCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

