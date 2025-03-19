Cutera (CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share and revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Cutera has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Earnings History for Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

