Context Therapeutics (CNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Context Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.06. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

