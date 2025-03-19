Sidoti Csr Reduces Earnings Estimates for FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FreightCar America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

