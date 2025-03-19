Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PHLT Q1 Earnings

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of PHLT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock ( NASDAQ:PHLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million.

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

