What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for Sylogist Q1 Earnings?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sylogist Price Performance

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$8.46 on Monday. Sylogist has a one year low of C$8.09 and a one year high of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.04 million, a P/E ratio of 187.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

About Sylogist

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.77%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

