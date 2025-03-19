Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

