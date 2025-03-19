Jabil (JBL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.83.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

