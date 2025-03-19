Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Alto Neuroscience to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $18.35.
About Alto Neuroscience
