Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Alto Neuroscience to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

