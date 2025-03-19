FedEx (FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY25 guidance at $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.000-20.000 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.48. FedEx has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

