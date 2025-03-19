LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 24,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 27,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

