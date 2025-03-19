LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 24,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 27,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
LiveWire Group Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $426.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
