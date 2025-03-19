D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.78.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.58.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

