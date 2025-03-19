Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 87 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

