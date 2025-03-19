Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 81.80 ($1.06). Approximately 332,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 205,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.40 ($1.06).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.21. The company has a market capitalization of £138.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.03.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) is a renewable energy and infrastructure trust designed to deliver stable and sustainable returns through diversification across technology, geography and project stage. It has a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generating assets and other infrastructure assets across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

