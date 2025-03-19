Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.10. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.