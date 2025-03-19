Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Relief Therapeutics Trading Down 13.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

