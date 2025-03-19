Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.97. 11,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 50,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

