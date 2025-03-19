Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 72,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 27,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Interfor Stock Up 2.9 %

Interfor Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

