Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 72,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 27,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Interfor Stock Up 2.9 %
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
