Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 92,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 55,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Giga Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

