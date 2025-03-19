Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 73,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 33,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.