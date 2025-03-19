Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 73,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 33,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 333,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

