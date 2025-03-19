DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.72 and last traded at $86.67. 21,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.72.

DB Gold Double Long ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

Get DB Gold Double Long ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DB Gold Double Long ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Double Long ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of DB Gold Double Long ETN worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About DB Gold Double Long ETN

The DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes (DGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of futures contracts relating to gold. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGP was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Double Long ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Double Long ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.