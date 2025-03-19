HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €84.70 ($93.08) and last traded at €84.70 ($93.08). Approximately 6,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.40 ($91.65).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

