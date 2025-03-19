UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

UMeWorld Trading Up 18.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

