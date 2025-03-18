Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

CUZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. 1,222,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,398. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 426.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

