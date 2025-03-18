H&T Group (LON:HAT) Given New GBX 559 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 531 ($6.90) to GBX 559 ($7.27) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday.
H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&T Group will post 54.3859649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.
Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.
