H&T Group (LON:HAT) Given New GBX 559 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 531 ($6.90) to GBX 559 ($7.27) in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:HAT traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 392 ($5.10). 365,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,906. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325.50 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 440 ($5.72). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&T Group will post 54.3859649 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

