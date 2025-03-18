Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Increases By 20.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of EGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

