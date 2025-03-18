Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Increases By 20.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance
Shares of EGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
Featured Stories
