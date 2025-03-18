Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Century Casinos Stock Performance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 23.1% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 69,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,687,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
