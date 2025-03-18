Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,433. The stock has a market cap of $592.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

