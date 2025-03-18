FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FreightCar America Price Performance

RAIL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 165,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

