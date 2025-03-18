StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to “Hold”

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

VSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,703,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,594. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 924.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 20,844,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,161,000 after buying an additional 18,810,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after buying an additional 1,224,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $143,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after buying an additional 1,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 325,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

