Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NGS traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.82. 130,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,431. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,545.60. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 229,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 124,978 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.