Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,712. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock worth $711,422. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after buying an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after buying an additional 171,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 112,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after buying an additional 54,633 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

