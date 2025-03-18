Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

