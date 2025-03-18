Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. 12,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

