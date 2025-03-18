Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

