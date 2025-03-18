Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GHI
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Housing Impact Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.