Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 22.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,054. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

