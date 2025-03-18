Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 881,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $16.97.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

