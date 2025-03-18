Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Carbon Revolution Public stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,904. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

