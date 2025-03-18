ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $276,022.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 1,054,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 1,948,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,469,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,968 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,758,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,418.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,174,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,358 shares during the period. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

