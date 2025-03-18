Christopher Peetz Sells 27,279 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $1,206,004.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,318.61. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Peetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $438,898.44.

On Friday, January 24th, Christopher Peetz sold 6,837 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $327,629.04.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,481,000 after purchasing an additional 101,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,793,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.