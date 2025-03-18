Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,045. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $37,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $38,040.00.

On Monday, March 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $38,520.00.

On Friday, March 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $39,230.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $40,550.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $44,230.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Down 3.1 %

Summit Midstream stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 81,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

