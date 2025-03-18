Insider Buying: Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Director Buys 158,000 Shares of Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Klausner purchased 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 843,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,019. This trade represents a 23.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 6.5 %

Lyell Immunopharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 323,792.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

