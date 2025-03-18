Pendeven Yves Le Sells 2,490 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CFO Pendeven Yves Le sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $17,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,104.90. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pendeven Yves Le also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Pendeven Yves Le sold 1,006 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $8,933.28.

On Monday, March 10th, Pendeven Yves Le sold 320 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $2,611.20.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 832,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $386.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

