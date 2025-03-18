IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 598,100 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 773,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of IceCure Medical worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ICCM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 399,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,538. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. IceCure Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.66.
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
