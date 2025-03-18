Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Grows By 19.5%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,050. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

