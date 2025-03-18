First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. 4,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,033,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

